Provincial policymakers said they were pleased with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’ State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered on July 22, particularly his stance on the West Philippine Sea issue.

Board Member Anton Alvarez said that the emphasis given by the President on asserting Philippine sovereignty over the maritime territory is encouraging to Palaweños.

“Una sa lahat, yung pinaglalaban natin sa West Philippine Sea. I’m very happy that hindi tayo nag iisa sa lalawigan ng Palawan na naninidigan. Mukhang buong Pilipinas na ang kasama natin dito sa paglaban sa West Philippines Sea. I think it was a non-negotiable stance,” Alvarez told Palawan News.

Board Member Ryan Maminta echoed the same sentiment, saying that the President’s statement was reassuring.

“Yung claim at yung pagpapatuloy na ito ay sa atin—that we will not waver, matinding impact sa akin ‘yon kasi taga dito tayo sa Palawan,” Maminta said.

For his part, Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. thanked Marcos for underscoring his position on the WPS in his SONA.

“Natuwa tayo nang nasabihin niya ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi katang-isip lamang. Ang sabi niya hanggat nabubuhay at nag-aalab sa mga Pilipino ang diwa ng West Philippine Sea ay ating ipaglalaban. So nakakatuwa yan na ibig sabihin pare-pareho tayo nang nararamdaman pagdating sa issue ng West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“Kasi parang lumalabas na parang tayo lang sa Palawan ang concerned sa West Philippine Sea. Yung ibang lugar parang hindi. So at least nakita natin ang direction ng presidente,” Ortega added.

Ortega also expressed hope that Marcos would include the WPS in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) curriculum to raise public awareness, especially among the youth.

Additionally, Ortega highlighted the importance of including the executive order declaring July 12 as the West Philippine Sea Victory Day, which serves as a reminder of the country’s legal victory over China at the International Arbitration Court.