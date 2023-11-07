The Palawan provincial government launched its “new and improved” website on Monday, November 6, as a step forward in enhancing digital services.

The new website can be accessed at www.palawan.gov.ph.

The Provincial Information and Communications Technology (PICT) took the lead for this project, according to information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

He said the revamped website is powered by the widely used web content management system, WordPress.

It also adheres to the Government Web Template recommended by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for local government units (LGUs).

“Sa pamamagitan ng mas pinagandang website, mas magiging madali na rin ang updating ng mga content nito. Mabibigyan na ng pagkakataon ang iba’t ibang opisina na direktang mag-upload ng kanilang content na siya namang susuriin at aaprubahan ng bubuoing Board of Editors,” the PIO said.

This alignment with the DICT’s guidelines ensures a user-friendly and efficient platform for residents and stakeholders.

He said one of the key advantages of the new website is its streamlined content management process.

When the link is clicked, it will take the user to the homepage of the new website where they can find a navigation bar or list of different pages at the top.

One of the website’s standout features is its Tourism section, which includes a Travel Guide, information about Palawan’s events and festivals, news and updates related to tourism in the province, destination highlights, and more.