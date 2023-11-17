Palawan launched on Thursday a campaign against human trafficking to raise awareness through the installation of tarpaulins and other visual materials containing pertinent information.

It was spearheaded on November 16 by the Provincial Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children, in partnership with the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (PIACAT-VAWC-OSAEC-CSAEM).

Governor Dennis Socrates, in his role as the council’s chair, is at the forefront of this endeavor to boost awareness and address human trafficking. This includes the placement of informative tarpaulins and visual materials in strategic locations.

The province said the campaign strategically positioned these materials in important areas of the city, which function as transportation hubs and possible locations for human trafficking activities.

These locations included the Puerto Princesa City International Airport, the Philippine Ports Authority, the bus and jeepney terminal in Barangay Irawan, as well as various gas stations.

The event was organized under the leadership of Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara from the Provincial Legal Office, along with the participation of key figures, including PSWD Officer Abigail D. Ablaña, G. Julio Concepcion Jr. (Bantay Palawan Project Manager), PCpl Godwayne Arry C Gabo (Investigator/Desk officer), Pat Merson G Andila of the 2nd Special Operations Unit (2nd SOU), G. Joey G. Alambro, and G. Jayson O. Padin from the Bureau of Immigration. Representatives from the Provincial Legal Office, Provincial Information Office, Peace and Order Program, and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office also played crucial roles in the campaign.

This initiative is part of the broader 18-Day Caravan Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC), scheduled to run from November 28 to December 15, 2023.

The overarching goal of the campaign, the provincial government said, is to help combat human trafficking cases within the city and province while providing accurate information to the public regarding the Human Trafficking Law.

Ultimately, the province said it seeks to rescue potential victims from such situations and contribute to ending this form of exploitation.