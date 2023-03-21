The Palawan provincial administration hailed Tuesday the accomplishment of its 19 scholars who passed the physician and medical technologist license examinations.

Of the number, 11 passed the physician licensure examination and eight passed the medical technologist board exam held this month, according to the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

The 11 new doctors are Dr. Kristal Care M. Pineda of the town of Rizal; Dr. Kristine Ann B. Silan of Narra; Dr. Reylan Vence C. Almarez of Busuanga; Dr. Nick Joseph C. Montealto of Sofronio Española; Dr. Kate Dell M. Salazar of Aborlan; Dr. Johanne Lindsey U. Peria of Roxas; and Dr. Aziel S. Almasco, Dr. Micko M. Gener, Dr. Jonathan Michael H. Cordial, Dr. Pia Regina S. Balerite, and Dr. Faith F. Hernandez, residents of Puerto Princesa.

The eight new medical technologists are Judy Eya T. Jimena and Queena Marie A. Valones of Taytay; Abegail T. Mahinay of Brooke’s Point; and Mary Nathalie J. Belches, Sophia Lorraine G. Java, Aura Zenia L. Lagan, at John Lenard T. Racion of Puerto Princesa.

The new doctors belong to the 10th batch of medical scholars of the provincial government through the Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa mga Palaweño (PPP), or Medical Scholarship Program, which aims to provide opportunities to students who are interested to become qualified practitioners of medicine and take other medical-related courses.

To date, the PIO said Palawan already has 62 medical scholars who have successfully passed to become doctors. Most of them are now serving in different provincial government-run hospitals as a form of return of service.

The medical technologists were part of the second batch of BS in Medical Technology scholars.

The scholarship program was launched during the administration as governor of now 2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez and is being continued under the leadership of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

