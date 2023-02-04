Palawan tourism stakeholders, led by the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) of the provincial government, are in Manila participating in the 30th Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Travel Tour Expo 2023.

According to Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, information officer of the provincial government, the expo started on Wednesday and would end tomorrow, February 5.

He stated that the objective is to continue promoting Palawan as the best island in the world, not only through its well-known destinations but also through its culture and traditions, in order to attract tourists.

“Layunin ng paglahok ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa naturang aktibidad na lalo pang maipakilala ang mga destinasyon, kultura at tradisyon ng Palawan at hikayatin ang mga magtutungo sa travel expo na bumisita at magbakasyon sa lalawigan,” he said.

Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, chief of staff of Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, also joined the province’s group to witness the opening of Booth Nos. 365-370 of the Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA.

Magbanua particularly visited the Palawan booth being managed by PTPDO Marketing Chief Arnoldo Valdez Jr. with Palawan Tourism Council (PTC) representatives Salvacion Era of El Mundo Travel and Tours and James Lawrence Gomez of the Coron Hilltop View Resort.

PTAA is the largest travel agency association in the country that is currently celebrating its Pearl Anniversary. With 400 exhibitors and 1,000 booths, the event’s travel expo is anticipated to attract 80,000 to 100,000 prospective tourists.

Among activities prepared by the PTAA for the major travel expo were live performances, cultural dance competition, raffle for free airfare, additional accommodation, and travel discounts from exhibitors.

