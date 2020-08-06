Palawan is on list of 11 LGUs to receive PPE supplies from US gov’t

U.S. military and Philippine Coast Guard service members stand with U.S.-donated PPE destined for Ospital ng Palawan. // Image from U.S. Embassy Manila

In a press statement posted on July 27, the US Embassy in the Philippines said the PPE and medical supplies will be received by the provinces’ local Department of Health (DOH) arms.

Palawan is one out of 11 provinces in the country set to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies this August from the government of the United States, its embassy in the country said.

It said that Palawan, along with Batangas, Pampanga, Cebu, Sulu, Maguindanao, Zamboanga del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-tawi, Misamis Oriental, and Lanao del Norte, will receive PPEs worth P11.4-million (USD230,600).

The initiative is in cooperation with the Philippine Office of Civil Defense and the national DOH.

Commodore Allan Corpuz, commander of the Coast Guaird District Palawan (CGDPal), said they are thankful to be given trust and confidence to work on it with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps service members, and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Philippine Army (PA).

“We are but one in this unconventional war against this pandemic. We are immensely grateful for your untiring service and support to our nation,” Corpuz said.

US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim was quoted in the press statement in saying that the donation is part of the US’ humanitarian efforts in the Philippines.

“This latest delivery of US government assistance for Filipino frontliners in the battle against COVID-19 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to help the Philippines defeat the pandemic,” said Kim.

The presser stated that with this new donation, the Philippines has received an estimated P989-million worth of assistance to combat COVID-19 from the US government. The amount is roughly equivalent to USD20 million.

