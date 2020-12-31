Pala’wan IPs receive gifts from RC of Puerto Princesa, TOW West, other groups

TOW West director for Civil Military Operations (CMO) 1lt. John Cris Macasaol said the activity is still part of their anniversary set in March next year. It was highlighted by a feeding project and also Palarong Pinoy.

More than 300 Pala’wan indigenous children in Brooke’s Point received rice supplies, Christmas goods, and slippers from the gift-giving project of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) in partnership with other non-government organizations (NGOs).

TOW West director for Civil Military Operations (CMO) 1lt. John Cris Macasaol said the activity is still part of their anniversary set in March next year. It was highlighted by a feeding project and also Palarong Pinoy.

“Part ito ng ating anniversary at aasahan pa ang marami pang activities na tulad nito,” Macasaol said.

Lyn Moraga, president of the Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa (RCPP) said, on the other hand, that their organization was able to select Sitio Bayog to be the recipient of their activity due to its Pala’wan IP residents.

“Ito talaga ang napili namin na beneficiary para naman maramdaman nila kahit papaano ang diwa ng pasko. Marami pa tayong ganitong aktibidad kaya sana marami pa rin tayong matulungan na mga kapatid natin na mga katutubo sa Palawan,” she said.

Tribal chieftain Renila Dulay also said that the activity helped in teaching them to socialize with the people outside their area, including the military.

She said that the assistance given to them would help the residents to sustain their needs temporarily.

“Malaking tulong ang mga ibinigay ninyo sa amin kasi imbes na bumili sila ay mayroon na muna silang magagamit ngayon. Ang trabaho ng mga tao dito kasi madalas nagtatanim lang ng mga kamote, malaking tulong ito,” she said.

“Isa pa dati kasi medyo ilag kami sa mga tao lalo na sa mga sundalo, sa mga nakasuot ng uniform pero dahil sa mga ganitong mga aktibidad ay napapalapit kami sa inyo,” Dulay added.

Kiwanis Club Puerto Princesa, Kiwanis Club Angla, Coast Guard Auxillary, BJMP Brooke’s Point, Alpha Sigma Phi, and Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 are among the agencies that participated in the activity.

