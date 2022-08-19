- Advertisement by Google -

Amid the issues surrounding the application of Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) for a Certification Precondition (CP) on a mining project that concerns ancestral lands, a group of Katutubong Panlima and Katutubong Namumuno natives formally expressed their support to the mining project.

In a letter addressed to the Malacañang, the indigenous Palaw’an community from the barangays of Maasin, Calasaguen, Ipilan, Mambalot, Aribungos, and Barong-barong supported the process conducted by FPIC in the granting of a Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) to INC, a mining company in the municipality of Brooke’s Point.

“Kami ay naniniwala na ang lahat ng isyu (at) usapin patungkol sa aplikasyon ng lpilan ay pinapaabot sa pamamagitan ng Tamang Pagpupulong sa Kumunidad, pagbuo ng kasunduan, at (ang) proseso ng pagdesisyon ay akma sa prosesong FPIC,” the group added.

Along with supporting the FPIC process, the group also strongly condemned what it said was the spread of false information, particularly the alleged absence of prior consultations between INC and the indigenous community, and appealed to the public to check the facts being released about the issue.

- Advertisement -

The group reiterated their support to INC’s application, citing the benefits that their community would receive from the company’s projects and ensured that there would be necessary consultations where IPs could convey their opinions and grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

#AHealingPlace – have your Pre-Employment Medical Exam and Annual Physical Exam at Adventist Hospital Palawan.

Call Us!

0966-442-9144

0915-788-8863

#AHealingPlace #AdventistClinic #AdventistHospitalPalawan

#AdventistDialysisCenterBrookesPoint

Home of Love, Joy, and Happiness

About Post Author