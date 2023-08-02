The Provincial Health Office (PHO) remains proactive in combating dengue in various municipalities, including the conduct of “misting” operations in areas with reported increases in cases, in collaboration with Local Government Units (LGUs).

This goes side-by-side with continuous information and health education campaigns in different towns to provide the public with essential knowledge on how to prevent dengue.

From January to July 15, 2023, Palawan has recorded no less than 4,100 dengue cases according to PHO data.

Among these, Taytay town has the highest number of cases, with 1,359, and 36 fatalities, 15 of which were from Taytay.

Palawan’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Faye Erika Labrador, ensures continuous monitoring to safeguard the well-being of Palaweños amid the rising dengue cases in the province.

Labrador reiterates her call for the cooperation and unity of all Palaweños in supporting the government’s efforts to combat dengue. She emphasizes the importance of following the 5S Strategy: Search and Destroy breeding sites, Self-protect by wearing appropriate clothing, Seek consultation for symptoms, Support fogging in outbreak areas, and Sustain hydration to prevent complications.

“Sa lahat po ng ating mga kababayan, ingatan po natin ang ating mga sarili at makiisa sa mga hakbang na ipinapatupad upang masiguro ang kaligtasan sa sakit na dengue,” Dra. Labrador urges.

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.