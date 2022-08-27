- Advertisement by Google -

Pala’wan indigenous peoples have planted approximately 500 fruit-bearing tree seedlings on the hilltops of Barangay Ipilan in Brooke’s Point, not only to reforest the areas, but also to provide a future income source for them.

The tree planting event at Sitio Pangatleban on August 20 was done during the “12th Aldaw it Geba, Magluak it Kayo”, which means “Araw ng Kagubatan, Magtanim ng Kahoy”.

Ipilan barangay captain Junjun Inog said the event was done with the support of the indigenous community, the municipal government, the Department of Education (DepEd), and the local office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Photo courtesy of Lhoi Irader Gabinete

“Naniniwala kami na malaking tulong ito sa kalikasan natin at lalo na po sa komunidad natin, malaki ang suporta namin para dito. Nagpapasalamat kami sa community, sa mga katuwang dito–sa LGU natin at sa lahat ng nag-participate sa pagtatanim,” he said.

Inog said they’ve been planting fruit trees for 12 years now and the community is already benefiting from their fruits.

