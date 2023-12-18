Palawan has once again been recognized for its exceptional efforts in disaster risk reduction and management, receiving the “Beyond Compliant” award at the 23rd Gawad KALASAG Seal and Special Awards for Excellence in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and Humanitarian Assistance.

KALASAG, an acronym for KAlamidad at Sakuna LAbanan, SAriling Galing ang Kaligtasan, is a yearly awarding ceremony recognizing initiatives in the promotion and advancement of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) in the country.

The prestigious ceremony, overseen by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), took place on December 11, 2023, at the Manila Hotel.

Board Member Ryan Maminta and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Jeremias Alili, representing Governor Dennis Socrates, personally accepted the award.

Alili said the award is proof to Palawan’s commitment to the guidelines set for disaster preparedness, prevention, and rehabilitation.

“Ito ay effort ng PDRRM Council sa pangunguna ni Governor Dennis Socrates. Kung wala ang mga efforts ay wala ang award na ito. Patuloy na gumaganda ang cooperation ng lahat ng mga ahensya na nakakatuwang natin sa pagharap sa mga kalamidad,” said Alili.

Governor Socrates, serving as the chairman of PDRRMC, along with Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and other provincial agencies, aims to further enhance disaster preparedness in Palawan.

Aside from the provincial government, several municipalities were also honored by Gawag KALASAG. Narra, Rizal, San Vicente, Sofronio Española, and Puerto Princesa City were recognized as “Beyond Compliant Municipalities.”

Meanwhile, Roxas, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Quezon, Busuanga, Taytay, Aborlan, Dumaran, Coron, Culion, El Nido, and Linapacan were honored as “Fully Compliant Municipalities” for their exemplary disaster management practices.