The provincial government, through the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Palawan and MIMAROPA, conducted a two-day “2024 Good Governance Analytics Workshop” in Puerto Princesa City.

The workshop, held on July 17 and 18, 2024, was aimed at enhancing the planning capabilities of Municipal Local Government Operations Officers and Planning and Development Coordinators across the province.

Approximately 100 participants, including the focal persons of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) team from various municipalities and cities, attended the training.

The event was attended by Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene D. Vilches, Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro Palayon, who also serves as the Chairperson of the SGLG Team, and DILG Palawan Cluster Head Leny Escaro-Alcantara, representing DILG Palawan Provincial Director Virgilio Tagle. DILG Mimaropa Division Chief Ma. Teresita Iglesia was the guest of honor.

Alcantara highlighted that this was the first performance-capacity analytics workshop conducted nationwide for LGUs, with Palawan serving as the pilot area.

The initiative by the DILG aims to assist LGUs in passing the SGLG indicators and achieving good governance standards.

Governor Dennis Socrates, under whose leadership the workshop was organized, received commendation from DILG for addressing the challenges LGUs face in meeting SGLG criteria and for proposing methods and recommendations to improve LGU capabilities for future assessments.

The training session presented the 2024 SGLG Assessment Result (RAT Level) and Analytics, followed by an open forum and knowledge sharing on topics such as Capacity Development for Good Local Governance, LGU Capacity Assessment, and the Capacity Development Agenda Template. Participants also worked on the Formulation and Action Plan for 2025 SGLG preparations.