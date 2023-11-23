Representatives from Children Sectoral Organizations, and residents from Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC) and Lualhati Women Center (LWC) participated in the 2023 Provincial Children’s Congress held on Tuesday, November 21.

Organized by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of the Palawan provincial government,the event was part of the celebration of Universal Children’s Month, in accordance with RA 10661 or the “National Children’s Month Act.”

During the congress, elections were held to appoint the Provincial Council for the Protection of Children (PCPC) Child Representative and Sectoral Child Representative.

Myka Angela Fronda was elected as the PCPC Child Representative, while Azlinawati Enting was chosen as the Sectoral Child Representative, both from Rizal, Palawan.

An orientation on the ‘Mahalin at Kalingain ang ating mga Bata’ or MAKABATA Helpline 1383 was conducted by Regional Sub-Committee for the Welfare of Children (RSCWC) Coordinator Erica Bautista.

This helpline serves as a platform for youth to report any form of abuse or exploitation.

Grace Estefano, education program specialist from DepEd Palawan, explained various child protection policies and other laws safeguarding children.

PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña encouraged the young participants to share their learnings with fellow children in their municipalities.

“Sana yung mga natutunan ninyo ay i-share niyo rin sa mga kapwa bata ninyo sa pagbalik ninyo sa lugar ninyo and ‘yung mga kasama naman nating nasa center pupwede niyo ‘yan gamitin sa mga darating na panahon para mas maprotektahan at mapangalagaan natin ang mga sarili natin,” Ablaña stated.

Governor Dennis Socrates, represented by Executive Assistant Ma. Elizabeth Sabando, conveyed a message of support, emphasizing the governor’s commitment to protecting and advancing the welfare of children in the province, along with the continuous pursuit of justice for them.