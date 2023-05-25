Some 41 young boxers will compete in the Challenge for Gold: Inter-Municipality Youth Level Amateur Boxing Championship, which kicked off on Monday, May 22, in Quezon, Palawan.

The athletes hail from six municipalities, including Quezon, Rizal, Bataraza, Narra, Aborlan, and San Vicente.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Governor- Provincial Sports Division and the LGU- Quezon and is set to conclude on May 26.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the primary aim of this endeavor is to bolster sporting events and continually sharpen the talents of Palawan’s athletes, particularly in the event of boxing.

