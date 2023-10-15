The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA)-MIMAROPA, has organized the 2nd Palawan Organic Agriculture Congress 2023 at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol.

Around 150 participants, including organic practitioners and staff from Municipal Agriculture Offices (MAO) led by municipal agriculturists from various municipalities, gathered for the occasion on Friday.

The OPAg said the event’s primary objective was to bring together organic practitioners in Palawan, further expanding and promoting organic farming techniques, and address the challenges faced by the sector.

Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, emphasized the progress made since the 1st Organic Agriculture Congress and the importance of partnerships with municipalities to address issues related to organic agriculture.

Key topics discussed during the event included Best Practices on Improved Technology or Production Techniques on Organic Agriculture, covering subjects like Organic Antibiotics for Small Ruminants: Formulation & Application, Organic Sugarcane Processing from Juice to Molasses, and Various Organic Swine Feed Formulation.

In his message, Board Member Ariston D. Arzaga, chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Aquatic Resources of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, representing Governor Dennis Socrates, expressed gratitude to all Palaweño organic practitioners for their continued support in promoting organic farming in the province.

The event also featured presentations from representatives of municipalities and the city of Puerto Princesa, showcasing their respective organic agriculture programs.

Organic farming is a Sustainable Land Management (SLM) practice that helps prevent and reduce land degradation. It results in higher yields and lower farming costs. It also reduces the use of non-organic fertilizers and pesticides, contributing to the health and well-being of farmers and consumers.