Palawan has been ranked as the 4th Trending Destination in the World in the 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award Best of the Best Destinations.

The recognition places the province among the top destinations globally, as assessed by the prominent travel guidance platform.

The Best of the Best category in TripAdvisor’s awards is given to less than 1% of its 8 million listings. The Travelers’ Choice Awards evaluate destinations based on the volume and quality of reviews and opinions for hotels, restaurants, and attractions in that location.

Palawan’s recognition is based on its performance over a 12-month period, reflecting its popularity and quality as a travel destination.

“Palawan is a slice of heaven, a sliver of an island that teems with exotic wildlife, quaint fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Wave hello to endangered animals at the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary or explore the Japanese shipwrecks of Coron Island, regarded as one of the best dive sites in the world. A guided boat tour of the Puerto Princesa Underground River will take your breath away,” TripAdvisor stated.

The recognition as a top global destination underscores the province’s standing in the worldwide travel market and is anticipated to boost tourism and the local economy by drawing more visitors.

The 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards have highlighted various destinations, with Palawan being a notable entry. The award is a recognition of the travel experiences and services provided in the province.