The state weather bureau reported that Palawan experienced a heat index of 44°C on April 6, marking a day of sweltering heat that emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated and seeking shade during peak sun hours.

Health experts say a heat index of 44°C can have impacts on the human body, leading to a range of heat-related illnesses due to the body’s struggle to cool itself in such high temperatures.

These impacts could be heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, heat cramps, heat rash, and exacerbation of pre-existing conditions

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also reported that a heat index of 43°C was experienced in several locations, including Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

According to reports from PAGASA, since the onset of the warm dry season, there has been a consistent recording of heat indices at levels categorized as “dangerous”.