To enhance the preparedness and communication skills of healthcare professionals in Palawan, some 39 Health Education and Promotion Officers (HEPOs), communicators, technical staff, and healthcare workers participated in a comprehensive Risk and Crisis Communication and IEC Development Training held on September 18 to 22.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Health – Center for Health Development – Health Education and Promotion Unit (DOH – CHD-HEPU) in the MIMAROPA region, is a collaborative effort with the Provincial Government of Palawan and the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

The training encompassed a range of crucial topics, including an introduction to Multihazard, Multi-sectoral Risk Communication and Community Engagement, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management-Health (DRRM-H) Cycle, People-centered Risk Communication, Crisis Communication, Infodemic Management, and Community Engagement.

Esteemed speakers, Rhys Abraham Ybiernas, Janus Ted Maclang, and Justine Albornoz from the Department of Health-Health Promotion Bureau (DOH-HPB), along with Rafael Rex Botero, Joanne Angela Marzan, and Mary Angela Gomez from ALPAS Consultancy, delivered insightful presentations.

The primary objective of this training was to equip healthcare workers in the province and neighboring regions with enhanced skills in risk and crisis communication.

It is also aimed to empower them in creating information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign materials in line with the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act or RA No. 11223, which advocates for universal healthcare access.