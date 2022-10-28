The Provincial Health Office (PHO) conducted a Universal Health Care (UHC) reorientation and a Local Investment Plan for Health (LIPH) seminar for local chief executives, chiefs of hospitals, and municipal health officers (MHO) at the City-State Asturias Hotel last October 25-27.

PHO Director Dr. Erica Faye Q. Labrador stated that the orientation seminar, which focused on the LIPH Information System, 2024 Overview and Information System Review, LIPH workshops, and the presentation and commitment ceremony of the memorandum of agreement among participants and stakeholders, also provided participants with a broader knowledge and understanding of the UHC Act, or Republic Act 11223, in order for them to better deliver health care services.

“UHC means that all Filipinos are entitled to equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare, goods, services, and protection against financial risk,” Labrador said.

Capping the activity, stakeholders led by Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates, who chairs the Provincial Health Board, Labrador, and Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Health chair Board Member Marivic H. Roxas, pledged to further strengthen the delivery of health services with the signing of the UHC Commitment

Other signatories include: Center for Health Disease (CHD) Department of Health-MIMAROPA Field Health Operations chief Anna Birtha I. Datinguinoo; Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO)-Team Leader and Development Officer V Dr. Peter Hew Curameng, and League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Palawan Chapter President Mayor Amy R. Alvarez of San Vicente.

Socrates, meanwhile, stated that delivery of health services takes top priority under his administration, which he also mentioned during his State of the Province Address last October 18.

“We will continue to prioritize the improvement of the delivery of health services,” Socrates said.

DOH Regional Director Dr. Mario S. Baquilod said he hopes that with the just concluded reorientation and seminar, the province reaches 100 percent key results of preparatory levels and reaches organizational levels of local health system maturity level. He emphasized the importance of the commitment of every local government unit to be able to achieve full integration of the delivery of health services between the provincial government and the Center for Health Development (CHD) in the MIMAROPA region.

“Sa inyong adhikain, tuluyan nniyong yakapin at isapuso ang mga indicators o fields of areas upang mas mabilis ang inyong integration. Gusto ko rin maipaalala sa inyo kung gaano kahalaga ang pagbalangkas ng inyong local investment plan for health and annual operation plans dahil ito po ang basehan ng mga assistance na manggagaling sa DOH. Ang CHD- MIMAROPA ay mananatiling nakasuporta sa inyo,” Baquilod stated.

