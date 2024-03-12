The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of the Provincial Government of Palawan initiated a 4 days Sub-Provincial Health Clusters Meeting on Referral System Manual, Hospital Facility Development Plan, and Universal Health Care (UHC) Update on Monday, March 11 at A&A Plaza Hotel, Puerto Princesa City.

Healthcare providers from across Palawan, including Chief of Hospitals (COH) and administrative officers from Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP) Hospitals, Municipal Health Officers (MHO), Department of Health (DOH) Retained Hospitals in the city and province, Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO) Palawan led by Team Leader Dr. Peter Hew G. Curameng, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Center for Health Development (CHD) MIMAROPA, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMO), Municipal Engineering Offices (MEO), and representatives from private hospitals in the province attended the event.

Provincial Health Officer II Dr. Faye Erika Querijero-Labrador officially opened the meeting with a welcoming speech, expressing gratitude to all attendees.

Medical Specialist IV Dr. Justyne F. Barbosa followed, providing the rationale for the activity.

Topics slated for discussion during the day include the Palawan Universal Health Care (UHC) Status Update, UHC 8-Point Action Agenda, Special Health Fund, PhilHealth Reminders, Referral System Manual Write Shop Introduction, and Review of the Current Referral System Manual by Sub-Provincial Health Cluster.

Palawan currently has four (4) Sub-Provincial Health Clusters, namely Cuyo, Agutaya, Magsaysay (CAM); Busuanga, Coron, Culion, Linapacan (BCCL); Narra, Aborlan, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, Bataraza, Balabac, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Kalayaan (NABRBBEQ-K); and Roxas, El Nido, Dumaran, Cagayancillo, Araceli, Taytay, San Vicente (REDCATS). These clusters aim to extend health service delivery and enhance the management of health systems in the province.

The activity, running until March 14, is organized by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH) and Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO)-Palawan.