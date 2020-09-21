Palawan health office conducts misting operation vs dengue

Dra. Faye Erika Labrador, OIC Provincial Health Officer in a statement through the Provincial Information Office (PIO), said that they are conducting monitoring and misting to address the dengue problem, especially during the rainy season.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has continued its misting operation in various municipalities in Palawan to prevent the possible spread and outbreak of dengue.

Dra. Faye Erika Labrador, OIC Provincial Health Officer in a statement through the Provincial Information Office (PIO), said that they are conducting monitoring and misting to address the dengue problem, especially during the rainy season.

She said that they are prioritizing areas with a significant increase in dengue cases, including Narra and Aborlan.

“We continually have a misting sa atin pong mga areas o mga municipalities na medyo tumataas ang cases and then we also do mga health education as well as mga support din po sa mga hospitals sa kanilang mga needs po like IV fluids, mga medicines,” Labrador said.

Misting is being conducted by the health workers from the PHO and Rural Health Units (RHU).

She said that PHO has also available medicines including intravenous fluids (IV fluids).

PHO recently reported that Palawan’s recorded 361 dengue cases is 44 percent lower than the same period last year, attributing it to the quarantine restrictions.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts