Palawan has the highest number of single individuals aged 18-3 among the five provinces in MIMAROPA, according to the most recent data from Listahanan, the government’s targeting system for poverty reduction in the country.

Palawan accounts for 32.7% or 122,581 of the 374,753 singles who were identified based on the Listahanan 3 assessment, followed by Oriental Mindoro with 30.3% (113,422), Occidental Mindoro with 14.8% (55,604), Romblon with 12.1% (45,193), and Marinduque with 10.1% (37,953).

Males make up 59 percent of the region’s overall single population.

Puerto Princesa City, Bataraza, Quezon, Taytay, Balabac, and Brooke’s Point in Palawan, as well as San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, are among the top areas with the largest number of recognized single people.

San Miguel and Sicsican, both in Puerto Princesa, had the highest number at the barangay level. A person who has never been married by religious or civil ceremonies is considered single.

On the other hand, Listahanan data further shows that there are 365 individuals regionwide whose status is unknown as they refused to disclose their true marital status.

Moreover, the DSWD MIMAROPA database revealed that exactly 828,204 individuals are married and 263,839 are in common-law status.

These statistics are released with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The complete statistics of the regional profile of the poor households can be accessed through the DSWD regional website. Interested parties to access the list of poor are required to comply with the standard Listahanan data sharing guidelines.

About Post Author