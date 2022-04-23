The Department of Health (DOH) said the province of Palawan recorded 141 dengue cases, considered the highest in the MIMAROPA region.

In a data released by the DOH-MIMAROPA Vector Borne Facebook Page, as of April 17, the town of Bataraza had the highest number of cases with 32, followed by Narra with 29, Puerto Princesa City with 21, Quezon with 20, and Roxas with 19.

Seven cases were also recorded in San Vicente, five in Taytay, two cases each in Aborlan and Dumaran, while Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, El Nido, and Magsaysay had one case each.

Dengue cases in Puerto Princesa City are from the barangays of San Miguel, Sta Monica, San Pedro, Sicsican, San Jose, Bancao-Bancao, Mandaragat, Tagumpay, and San Manuel.

According to the DOH, 325 cases were recorded in the MIMAROPA region, a 33.13 percent decrease from the 486 cases recorded in 2021.

“[Dengue cases] are present pero hindi ganon karami. Kahit naka-focus tayo sa COVID-19 ay hindi naman nawawala ang ating atensyon sa ibang mga sakit,” Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dra. Faye Erika Labrador said Friday.

DOH also reminded the public to practice countermeasures against dengue, which include search and rescue, self protection, seeking early consultation and supporting fogging in hotspot areas.

“Maiiwasan ito kung malinis ang ating kapaligiran, ang mga nakaimbak na tubig [or mga stagnant], I advise you to clear that out po kasi mahirap na pamahayan ito ng lamok,” Labrador added.