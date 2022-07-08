The Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded two active COVID-19 cases in the town of Quezon.

According to a PHO update on Palawan’s current coronavirus disease tally, the latest records show the remaining cases in the province as of July 7.

Overall, the province has recorded 6,542 total cases, including rapid antigen tests, 6,655 recoveries, and 111 deaths.

The PHO also said it has recorded a total of 443,011 individuals who have received their first dose of anti-covid vaccines, while 446,763 are already fully vaccinated and 46,184 individuals have received booster shots.