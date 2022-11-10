Palawan was named the world’s “Most Desirable Island” at the 21st Wanderlust Travel Awards in London, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Thursday.

The UK’s longest-running travel magazine cited it as such, with Ireland in Europe.

DOT said that the awards were presented on November 9 by Wanderlust, an organization that has been at the forefront of environmentally responsible travel for the past 29 years.

In addition, the Dive7 Program, which was run by the country’s Tourism Board and submitted through the Philippine Department of Tourism-Central Visayas Office, garnered sixth place out of hundreds of special entries in the Wanderlust Sustainability Initiative Category.

Cebu was also considered for the award of Most Desirable Region for the Rest of the World this year by the award-giving body.

“On behalf of the Department of Tourism, we thank the readers of Wanderlust magazine for their love and support for the Philippines! These awards reflect the efforts to revive the tourism industry that are well underway especially because of the Marcos administration’s thrust towards prioritizing tourism development,” DOT Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco said.

“Rest assured that we will continue with our mission to herald the Philippines and the Filipino brand to the world, and to ensure the continued sustainability of our islands” Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said. Frasco led the Philippine delegation to the World Travel Market recently held in London,” she added. Frasco led the Philippine delegation to the World Travel Market recently held in London.

Even at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, the country has earned a long list of recognitions, and these new awards are just the latest addition to that list, Frasco said.

Conde Nast Travel (CNT) included the Philippines in its list of the 40 Most Beautiful Countries in the World in June of this year, lauding the unique cave system of Puerto Princesa Underground River, the mysteriously uniform Chocolate Hills of Bohol, and the breathtaking vistas of Banaue and Cordilleras Rice Terraces.

The following month, Travel + Leisure magazine included Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu on its list of the world’s 25 best islands. These three destinations are among the most popular tourist destinations in the Philippines, she said.

She also said that TIME magazine had named Boracay one of the 50 Greatest Places in the World in 2022. In September, the Philippines won again at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in Vietnam as Asia’s leading dive and beach destination, and the historic Walled City of Intramuros won as Asia’s leading tourist attraction.

About Post Author