Palawan hailed as one of ‘Top 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World’

Palawan recently ranked eighth in the “Top 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World” according to travel content website Big Seven Travel, adding to another list of recent accolades.

Boracay ranked 18th in the website’s list, which was published Thursday (October 29).

Big Seven author Melanie Hamilton praised Palawan’s diverse wildlife and scenic landscapes, especially its beaches.

“Palawan is a fantastic triple threat of diverse wildlife, pristine landscapes and subterranean marvels. Because of its stretch across the Sulu and South China seas, it boasts a huge variety of nature from steep limestone cliffs to jaw-dropping coves and unbelievable beaches,” she wrote.

Department of Tourism (DOT) secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the recognition could not have come at a better time since the province is currently preparing to re-open its tourism industry to restart the local economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

“This recognition comes at an auspicious time, just as our efforts to reopen tourism in Boracay and Palawan to a greater number of tourists have come to fruition,” said Puyat in a statement published in the Philippine News Agency (PNA). “The DOT is optimistic that the inclusion in this prestigious list will inspire more people to regain the confidence to travel, helping the Philippines’ tourism industry to recover after this challenging period.”

Puyat recently visited El Nido to assess the town’s readiness to accept to tourists from Metro Manila. The town is scheduled to open its doors to non-Palawan locals by the end of October. DOT regional director Christopher Morales also stated recently that the “travel bubble” plan, which has been in development since July, was a “success” and hopes that other tourist destinations in the MIMAROPA region will be able to replicate the system.