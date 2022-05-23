The Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA recorded 417 cases of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth-Disease (HFMD) in Palawan.

During a virtual press briefing on Monday, Christy Andaya, medical officer IV of DOH MIMAROPA, said that cases are accumulative from March 22 to May 14.

Aside from Palawan, 72 cases are recorded in the province of Romblon, 17 in Oriental Mindoro, and 16 in Marinduque.

Other HFMD cases are recorded in the towns of San Vicente, Bataraza, Cuyo, Rizal, Magsaysay, Brooke’s Point, Quezon, Aborlan, Narra, Taytay, Coron, El Nido, Sofronio Española, and Busuanga.

“Ang number of cases naman po nito ay accumulative mula noong March to May,” she said.

She noted that 56.62 percent are male, and the symptoms found are fever, rashes, sore throat, ulcers, nausea, and vomiting.

“Kadalasan ay madaling gumaling ito pero may mga variant na severe. [But] based doon sa [test] na ginawa ay madaling gumaling ang variant na nandito sa atin,” she said.

Andaya, in addition, clarified that there is no “outbreak” in the province despite the increasing cases.

She said they will continue to monitor the number of cases to prevent an outbreak.

“Ang report sa atin ay increase of cases lang, patuloy ang pagbabantay natin kung aabot na ba doon sa outbreak pero nakikita natin na tumaas ang kaso kaya ayaw natin na umabot tayo doon sa level na may outbreak. Inuunahan na natin ngayon para hindi na magkaroon ng outbreak,” she said.