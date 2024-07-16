The leading pawnshop and remittance company, Palawan Group of Companies, recently secured three prestigious awards at the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Fintech and Retail Banking Awards held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

The awards included the Financial Inclusion Award, the New Fintech Product Award for PalawanPay, and the Finance Company Inclusion of the Year at the Retail Banking Awards.

The company said that essentially, these awards serve as validation of their efforts to make financial services more accessible and innovative, contributing positively to the lives of their customers.

The awards were presented to PalawanPay’s President and CEO, Third Librea; Bernard Kaibigan, Head of Enterprise Marketing for Remittance and Auxiliary Services; along with Browne Communications’ Managing Partner, Laarni Reyes, and Business Development Director, Amby Molina.

Librea described that these honors acknowledge the Palawan Group of Companies’ commitment to advancing equality in finance and constant innovation.

He said Palawan Group of Companies aims to provide accessible and reliable financial services to every Filipino. He specifically mentions PalawanPay, their digital e-wallet, as a prime example of the company’s innovative efforts to enhance financial inclusivity among Filipinos.

PalawanPay, a standout among Palawan Group of Companies products, is the country’s fastest-growing e-wallet app. It was lauded for its seamless fund transfers, efficient bill payments, quick e-loading, and reliable integrated QRPH scan-to-pay feature.

The app also facilitates international remittance, online pawn renewal, and microinsurance services, all accessible at the customers’ fingertips, empowering users with 24/7 financial management capabilities.

The PalawanPay app is also 100% “Gawa ng Pinoy, Para sa Pinoy” (made by Filipinos for Filipinos), showcasing Palawan Group’s pride in Filipinos’ capabilities and desire to help Filipinos everywhere. PalawanPay customers can enjoy unparalleled flexibility and convenience in accessing financial services anytime, anywhere, offering a seamless blend of in-branch and online services.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from the ABF Fintech and Retail Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to financial inclusion and innovation. At Palawan Group, we strive to empower every Filipino with accessible and reliable financial solutions, and through PalawanPay, our digital e-wallet, we demonstrate ongoing innovation driven by our goal of advancing financial inclusivity,” said Librea.

Kaibigan expressed pride and gratitude for Palawan Group of Companies receiving the “Finance Company Inclusion of the Year Award,” noting that it is a significant recognition of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve the financial well-being of Filipinos, particularly those who have limited or no access to banking services.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to enhancing financial inclusivity across the Philippines and its fidelity to developing solutions that simplify and improve the financial lives of Filipinos.

“Receiving the Finance Company Inclusion of the Year Award from the ABF Retail Awards 2024 is a significant honor for us at Palawan Group of Companies,” he said.

“This accolade reaffirms our mission to enhance Filipinos’ lives and livelihoods, especially in the unbanked and underbanked sectors. We are dedicated to fostering financial inclusivity across the country and delivering relevant solutions to make Filipino lives easier and financially better,” he added.

The ABF Retail Banking & Fintech Awards honors top performers in Asia’s banking and finance industry for their innovative solutions, dedication to customer service, and contributions to the sector’s advancement.

The awards cover various categories including digital banking, customer experience, and financial inclusion initiatives, highlighting institutions that excel in delivering exceptional services and pioneering new technologies.

The event drew participation from over 100 banks and fintech companies and attracted around 400 C-Level executives and senior finance and banking professionals from throughout Asia.

The award entries were thoroughly assessed by an esteemed panel of judges that included Liew Nam Soon, EY’s ASEAN Regional Managing Partner; Alessandro Magarini Montenero, Financial Services Partner at Bain & Co.; Mansi Singh, PwC’s Southeast Asia Financial Services Strategy and Operations Partner; and Ho Kok Yong, Deloitte Southeast Asia’s Audit and Assurance Partner and CFO Program Leader.

Palawan Group of Companies’ commitment to financial inclusion is evident through its extensive reach.

Its one-stop money shop, Palawan Pera Express Padala, now boasts over 10,000 outlets nationwide, reaching even the most remote areas. This service ensures secure and affordable domestic and international remittances.

PalawanPay has accelerated this financial inclusion, bringing over 19 million customers into the fold within two years, making financial transactions more convenient for everyone.

The company said the awards are a clear demonstration of their relentless pursuit of innovation and customer centricity, and its commitment to providing “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos na serbisyo” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free services).

As Palawan Group continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower Filipinos with accessible, efficient, and convenient financial solutions that ensure a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. — Celeste Anna Formoso