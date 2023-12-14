People celebrate Palawan as one of the world’s most exquisite islands. However, it has become more than just a tropical paradise. Palawan has also become synonymous with “sangla” (pawning) services and “pera padala” (money remittance), giving rise to the popular colloquial phrase, “I-Palawan Mo Na!” Beyond its core business, Palawan Group of Companies has evolved to meet the diverse needs of businesses, catering to a range from small and medium enterprises to corporate giants. They offer corporate services, including efficient collections, seamless payments, and streamlined payroll disbursements, enabling businesses to enhance their daily operations.

A powerful partnership

The Palawan Group of Companies, a trusted leader in money remittance (Palawan Express Pera Padala) and pawning services (Palawan Pawnshop), has joined forces with Flash Express, a rapidly growing integrated e-commerce logistics services company. This strategic partnership is aimed at further enhancing Flash Express’ Cash-on-Delivery (COD) payment services by streamlining the collection and remittance processes. Flash Express boasts an expansive network of over 18,000 dedicated riders and couriers nationwide.

Efficient collection via the Palawan network

Playing a pivotal role in the timely remittance of funds from Flash Express riders, Palawan Pawnshop, and Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) leverage their extensive network of more than 3,300 strategically located branches across the country. These branches operate on Saturdays, Sundays, and even holidays, ensuring accessibility and prompt remittances to Flash Express, underscoring their commitment to seamless service delivery all year round. A robust system integration has been established between the two companies to facilitate real-time, secure, and reliable remittances from PPS-PEPP branches directly to Flash Express’ headquarters.

Key executives seal the deal

Key executives from both organizations attended the contract signing ceremony. Representing the Palawan Group of Companies were Cash Management Solutions Director, Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado; PalawanPay’s Business Executive Officer, Emiliano Librea III; and B2B Department Head, Missy Baldemor. Attendees from Flash Pay included General Manager Judy Huang, Flash Express Head of Legal and Compliance, Atty. Sherry Lou Bernabe, and Accounts Receivables Manager Ceferino Iglesias.

Executives from the Palawan Group of Companies and Flash Express pose for a photo after sealing their partnership.

Shared vision of excellence

“Our collaboration with Flash Express is indeed synergistic, for we share a common vision: to deliver on-time, excellent, and reliable service to our customers, wherever they are in the country. With our extensive network of over 3,300 authorized branches, our remittance system will not only provide Flash Express with enhanced convenience but also heightened efficiency in terms of collection and remittances,” said Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership.

“Remittance is one of the most important aspects of our business that we need to focus on and amplify. We are glad to have partnered with the country’s biggest remittance and payment network. It will not only be beneficial for the company but also for our riders, couriers, warehouse staff, and most of all, our valued customers,” stated Judy Huang.

A bright future ahead

The two companies are actively exploring potential services that can be mutually offered to further enhance their operational capabilities. The partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing the collection efficiency of Flash Express, solidifying the Palawan Group of Companies’ commitment to delivering service that is “mura, mabilis at walang kuskos balungos na serbisyo” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free service).