The Palawan Group of Companies has achieved significant success in its efforts to ensure access to digital and financial services across all sectors through its collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Mimaropa.

Through this partnership with the regional office of the labor department, a crucial milestone has been reached in enhancing and simplifying the disbursement processes for stipends and salaries among various beneficiaries, including those enrolled in programs such as the Government Internship Program (GIP), the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD).

Since 2019, more than 37,000 DOLE beneficiaries, including marginalized laborers, financially challenged students, out-of-school youth, and other underserved communities, have benefited from this collaboration.

The beneficiaries now have the convenience of cashing out their disbursements easily by visiting Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala branches in Mimaropa or any other location nationwide, utilizing Palawan’s e-wallet app, PalawanPay. This eliminates the need for lengthy waiting periods to access their funds.

Rosemarie Hupanda, the chief of DOLE Mimaropa’s Internal Management and Services Division, commends the partnership for its effectiveness in safeguarding the funds of their beneficiaries.

“With Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala as our trusted partner in processing payments to beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers, Special Program for Employment of Students, and Government Internship Program, we experience seamless and hassle-free transactions, ensuring that funds reach their intended recipients promptly,” Hupanda said, expressing gratitude to Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala for being their partner in providing meaningful assistance to their clients.

Naomi Lyn Abellana, the regional director of DOLE Mimaropa, expresses optimism that their beneficiaries, many of whom have never had proper access to traditional banking services, will benefit from Palawan’s efficient and dependable brand of service.

Abellana also acknowledges the essential role played by Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala in supporting their initiatives aimed at improving the lives of marginalized workers and empowering young people in the region.

“Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala’s reliable services have been instrumental in ensuring smooth and speedy disbursement of funds for our programs. Tunay ngang ang inyong serbisyo ay “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos. May our partnership continue to flourish in the coming years to benefit workers in the Mimaropa region,” Abellana stated.

The Palawan Group of Companies encourages users to explore PalawanPay’s services, highlighting its ease of use in paying bills, transferring funds, purchasing mobile load, and accessing pawn renewals, all with just a few taps on their mobile phones.

With over 18 million downloads on the Google Play Store, PalawanPay continues to gain popularity, offering verified users increased transaction limits, seamless fund transfers, and no account expiration.

The group emphasizes that downloading the PalawanPay app is a win-win situation for everyone, and invites individuals to become verified users to fully enjoy its benefits.

Download PalawanPay App now and be a verified user to enjoy an increased monthly transaction limit of up to P250,000, seamless and instant fund transfers to other banks and e-wallets, and no account expiration.