The Capitol remains “fully committed” to assisting the 10 percent of its 1.3 million population who are the “chronic poor” to ensure that they lead better lives.

In response to the recent study conducted by the Listahanan of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which identified approximately 130,000 Palaweños as the “poorest of the poor,” lawyer Christian Jay Cojamco, the provincial government’s information officer, made this statement to Palawan News on Thursday.

He said that the study findings have brought to light important insights into the poverty situation in the province

“While it is heartening to note that only a fraction of our population is in chronic poverty, we are fully committed to reaching out to the poorest of the poor and ensuring that every Palaweño in the marginalized and vulnerable sectors

receives the assistance they require,” he said.

Cojamco said that Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), spearheaded by Abigail Ablaña together with various stakeholders and concerned offices, “is working diligently to create programs aimed at improving the living

conditions and opportunities for those in need.”

He further stressed that the main objective is to eliminate poverty, break the cycle of generational deprivation, and offer essential assistance to uplift the well-being of Palaweños.

“Listahanan data is one of the references for identifying potential program beneficiaries. Also, with the advent of Community-based Monitoring System (CBMS) into law in 2022, the available database as a targeting mechanism for social protection, social welfare, and development programs will become more accurate,” he added.

The social protection and SWD programs in Palawan are being customized to meet the specific needs of the local population, he also explained.

Their tailoring process includes consultations like the Usapang Palawan Summit, led by Governor Dennis Socrates, which marks a significant step in responding to the challenges faced by vulnerable and marginalized sectors in Palawan.

Cojamco further said that the study has brought attention to the need for proper targeting mechanisms, and the provincial administration is committed to refining its strategies in order to guarantee that government assistance is provided to those who are in most need of it.

“It is essential to note that while the study sheds light on the chronic poverty situation in Palawan, we are focused on addressing these issues with the utmost urgency,” he said.

“We are also working to bridge the gap between geographic exclusion and inclusion in social programs, with the aim of making them accessible to all Palaweños, regardless of their location,” he said, elucidating that they “understand that inaccuracies in identifying program beneficiaries need to be addressed”, and they will take the necessary steps to improve

their targeting mechanisms.

He stressed that the provincial government is dedicated to creating a province where “no one is left behind and where every individual, family, or household has the opportunity to live above the provincial and national poverty thresholds.”

“Our commitment to social justice and ensuring the dignity of every Palaweño remains unwavering,” he added.

The recently released DSWD Listahan study, which Palawan News published on Wednesday, said that even though 10 percent of Palawan’s 1.3 million residents may seem insignificant, it is imperative to understand that these people are genuinely poor and lack the means to escape their situation.

Listahanan Regional Coordinator Ernie Jarabejo, who is also the lead author of the study, said, “Sila yong nandoon pa sa ilalim ng poverty threshold—poorest of the poor. Ibig sabihin, they lack yong mga necessities na talagang mamuhay ng maayos at walang magawa para maremedyuhan ang kanilang sitwasyon.

The Listahanan study looked at a lot of different areas. It included 1,207,172 people for Basic Welfare Services (BWS), 180,183 people for Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI), and 1,181 multi-sectoral respondents from a wide range of stakeholders, such as Less Advantaged Group (LAG) communities, local government units (LGUs), national government agencies, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from coastal, agricultural, and urban areas.