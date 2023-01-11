The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has requested Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates, through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), to allocate funds for financial assistance to the municipalities of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española that were devastated by floods in southern Palawan last week.

Board member Ryan Maminta stated that after witnessing the flood damage last week, the two towns require additional assistance, as the steps that must be taken will require coordinated efforts from various agencies.

“Ang susunod na hakbang ay kung paano kikilos ng nagkakaisa ang mga barangay, ang munisipyo at ang pamahalaang panlalawigan doon sa tinatawag na recovery and rehabilitation kung saan, malaking bahagi nito ang mga pondo na iuukol natin sa mga naapektuhan,” Maminta said in a privilege speech during their regular session on Tuesday.

He explained that while the provincial government need not declare a state of calamity, Brooke’s Point has already declared and that Sofronio Española might follow suit considering that at least three of its barangays were also affected by flood.

“Kaya bilang tugon at dagliang solusyon ay nais kong hilingin na ikonsidera ang pagbibigay ng financial assistance sa dalawang bayan,” Maminta said.

Considering the severity of the damages, I am proposing an amount of P10 million for Brooke’s Point and not less than P2 million for Sofronio Española,” he added.

He also said the assistance is aside from the ongoing rehabilitation and repair of existing facilities that were damaged which are being conducted by the Provincial Engineering Office and the PDRRMO based on the rapid damage assessment.

Aside from the provincial government, the city government of Puerto Princesa also extended P500,000 financial assistance each for the two towns on Monday.

