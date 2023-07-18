The provincial government will secure a new loan worth P2 billion from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to fund additional infrastructure projects in various municipalities, said Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

Cojamco added that the funds will be utilized for the construction of additional roads, spillways, and other flood control projects.

“As we all know, in the last years, several typhoons hit the province damaging infrastructures so we want to open access to far-flung barangays so we will implement road constructions and concreting,” Cojamco told media in an interview on Tuesday.

“We have 21 road programs, 30 flood control programs and two building programs,” he said.

Cojamco explained that the loan application is being considered by DBP where the provincial government also has a previous outstanding loan. He said the money is being sought aside from the P4.6 billion regular budget of the provincial government for the year 2023.

“We have already paid a substantial amount of our loan with DBP and we once again have the capacity to borrow so this will be additional budget for faster implementation of infrastructure programs, Cojamco said.

“This is additional funds because we want to implement more projects,” he added.

He said the loan is divided into two with an amount of P1.4 billion for road construction program and P600 million for flood control and building programs.

“[Initially,] Landbank and DBP offered to grant us loans, P1.4 billion from DBP and P600 million from LBP but last week, LBP backed out so we will only borrow from DBP,” Cojamco said.

He also said the loans will be paid for a period of 15 years and the money will be taken from the annual National Tax Allocation from the national government.

“Sa tuwing tayo ay nabibigyan ng NTA kada taon, bahagi nito ay ating itinatabi pambayad natin sa utang. So katulad ng nabanggit ko kanina, yung malaking bahagi ng utang natin sa DBP nakaraang taon ay atin nang nabayaran kaya pinagbigyan tayo na makautang ng karagdagan at ito ay ating ibabawas sa taunang alokasyon ng budget sa taunang alokasyon ng budget ng provincial government,” he said.

He further stated that based on records of the Local Finance Committee, Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates already has authority to secure loans from financial institutions based on a resolution adopted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Last July 4, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan tackled a June 26, 2023 letter from Gov. Socrates forwarding the Local Finance Committee Resolution no. 7 series of 2023 recommending to avail the loan amounting to P1.4 billion from Development Bank of the Philippines and P600 million from Landbank of the Philippines to finance various priority development projects of the provincial government.

During the session, board members sought to have copies of the infrastructure projects to be funded by the loan for them to scrutinize.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, chairman of the Sanggunian Committee on Appropriations said what the LFC is asking for is for an “authority to start negotiations with the banks. So this is to get the ball rolling, to start the loan process.”