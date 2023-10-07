Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates highlighted his administration’s resolve to focusing more on agriculture in the following year in his 2nd State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Tuesday, October 3.

Socrates announced his plans in his report to double the budget for the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), which oversees the growth of the province’s agriculture and fisheries sectors.

The enhanced funding is intended to promote food security and to assist Palawan’s small-scale farmers and fishers.

OPA’s current funding for different agricultural initiatives and operations is about P44 million.

“Sa sektor ng agrikultura at pangisdaan: Para sa taong ito, Budget Year 2023, mahigit 44 milyong piso lang ang ating nailaang pondo para sa pagpapaunlad ng agrikultura sa ating lalawigan; kaya para sa taong 2024, babawian natin at tataasan kahit madoble man lamang,” he said.

Among the endeavors that his administration intends to carry out is the establishment of Rural Agricultural Centers (RAC) throughout the province.

The provincial government will provide these facilities for knowledge dissemination about farming and fisheries.

“Kabilang sa ating mga prayoridad sa pangunguna ng Office of the Provincial Agriculturist ay ang pagsasaayos at pagpapatayo ng mga bagong Rural Agricultural Centers: pinagdarausan din ang mga ito ng mga pagturo at pagsasanay; ang pagpapaunlad ng produksyong pandagat sa pamamagitan ng Fish Catch and Aquaculture Enhancement Program, at pagpapaunlad ng iba pang mga pang-agrikulturang pasilidad,” he added.

Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, the head of OPA, welcomed the governor’s announcement, stating that it would greatly contribute to the advancement of agriculture and fisheries in Palawan.

He emphasized their commitment to further improve services for Palawan’s farmers and fishermen.

“Kaugnay sa nabanggit ng ating mahal na gobernador sa kanyang SOPA, ang pagtataas ng pondo na may kinalaman sa agrikultura ay malaki ang magagawa ng aming tanggapan sa lalong pagpapaunlad ng agrikultura at pangisdaan sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Kaya naman, labis ang aking pasasalamat sa patuloy na suporta ng ating Pamahalaang Panlalawigan at pag-iibayuhin pa namin ang paglilingkod sa ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda,” Cabungcal noted.