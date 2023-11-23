The provincial government recognized the athletes from Holy Trinity University (HTU) and Full Bright College’s Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) class, along with their coaches and Philippine Air Force personnel, during their courtesy call to the provincial capitol on Wednesday, November 22.

The athletes brought home a haul of 16 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and 14 bronze medals earned in various sports such as boxing, kickboxing, arnis, volleyball, and athletics during the inaugural Philippine ROTC Games held from September 17 to 24 at Cavite State University, followed by another leg from October 22 to 28 at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

During the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s regular session, Vice Governor Leoncio Ola made sure that the ROTC athletes of Palawan would receive recognition for their achievement.

A resolution will also be presented, acknowledging the athletes’ achievements in the mentioned tournament and aiming to boost the morale of Palawan’s young athletes.

Following are the ROTC athletes from HTU and Fullbright College who participated in the Philippine ROTC Games: