A new batch of 16 rebel returnees were granted financial assistance recently by the Palawan provincial government and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) and the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP).

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said all of them received P65,000 from the DILG under the ECLIP, but only 15 were granted P25,000 by the provincial government through the LSIP on August 19 in an awarding ceremony held at the Governor’s Conference Room.

They personally received the financial assistance from Special Assistant to the Governor, Engr. Bonifacio Madarcos; Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) representative, P/Lt. Col. Emerson Tarac; DILG Palawan Provincial Director Virgilio L. Tagle; and Social Welfare Officer IV Lucita F. Padul.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng naging kabahagi sa programang ito. Natutuwa tayo sa desisyon ng ating mga kasama dito na magbalik loob sa pamahalaan,” Tagle was quoted in telling the former rebels on awarding day.

“Yung matatanggap ngayon na financial assistance ay pagpaparamdam ng pamahalaan na nandito ang tulong, ang hiling natin ay magamit ito sa tama at maayos para sa ikagaganda ng inyong buhay. Alam natin na balakid sa ating development kung tayo ay magkakaproblema sa ating peace and order kaya magtulungan tayo na matapos ang insurhensiya,” he added.

A former rebel who surrendered 12 firearms was also awarded P1 million by the province and the DILG, according to the PIO.

The 3rd Marine Brigade, through its commander, Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida, also received financial assistance under the government’ Reintegration Program for its help in supporting the rebel returnees.

The PIO said that to date, the Provincal Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) has already awarded financial assistance to 210 beneficiaries since 2013, when the LSIP started its implementation.

