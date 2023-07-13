The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in partnership with the Provincial Information and Communications Technology Program (PICTP) of the provincial government of Palawan is currently conducting a Web Development & Management Training aimed at creating webpages.

The training, which started yesterday, July 12, and runs until today, July 13, is taking place at the VJR Hall in the provincial capitol.

Participants in the training include IT personnel from various local government units (LGUs) in Palawan and provincial hospitals. Serving as the resource speaker is Arjen Azul, the Provincial Officer of DICT-Batangas. Despite the distance, Azul effectively explained the process of webpage creation using modern technology.

Azul taught the participants how to create webpages using WordPress, emphasizing its user-friendly nature, particularly for beginners in web development.

“Ang WordPress ay isang platform na very user-friendly. Yung mga themes, ‘yung mga plug-ins doon ay drag and drop lang kaya hindi siya ganun ka-technical. Though may mga ITs tayo na magaling na, ‘yung iba naman ay hindi ganun ka-exposed sa technicalities pagdating sa paggawa ng website,” said DICT-Palawan Provincial Officer Engr. Virgo Pinangay.

Agnes A. Alarilla, the Program Manager of PICTP, said the training will be of great help to the municipalities in the province, especially since many of them still do not have webpages.

“This is the upskilling of the IT people that we have. This is a province-wide scale. Alam naman natin ang website is a source of information, so, it would be a big help sa buong province kung may kanya-kanyang website lahat [LGUs],” she stated.

The participants will also learn about the use of digital signatures for signing official documents as part of the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI) Government Services, as well as Internet Media and Information Literacy.

The training aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to create and manage webpages, enabling them to improve communication and information dissemination within their respective local government units.