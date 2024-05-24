The provincial government of Palawan, through its Palawan Water program, together with the Local Government Unit of Coron, inaugurated its 12th out of 23 water system projects in the town, specifically in Barangay Buenavista on Thursday, May 23rd.

The water system will cater to at least 300 households in Buenavista and more than 100 households in the neighboring Barangay Malawig.

The water system is powered by solar panels with a 250 cubic meter elevated reservoir and two deep well pumps.

Palawan Water program director, Engr. John Gil Ynzon, stated that the Buenavista Water System is actually the 84th water system project operated by Palawan Water, with six more under construction throughout the province.

“In the absence of a surface water source, we utilized the groundwater source, which offers a cleaner and more reliable water source, while the elevated water tank provides gravitational flow for house-to-house connections to the residents of the two barangays,” Ynzon said.

“With the use of solar arrays, we have eliminated the very expensive operational costs, and consequently, residents will now enjoy very affordable potable water,” he added.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Mimaropa Regional Director Jo Amil Salino, meanwhile, said residents of Coron are privileged to have this kind of water system facility and expressed hope that more projects of the same kind will be set up in the province.

DENR Mimaropa Assistant Regional Director Maximo Landtrito, on the other hand, assured that the DENR, together with the EMB, will work hand in hand with the provincial government and the local government of Coron for a better delivery of quality water to the residents of Coron.

“Alam natin na ang water resources are not just natural resources – it is our lifeblood,” Landrito said.

Meanwhile, Palawan Water will inaugurate the Reverse Osmosis Desalination water system in Barangay Tara today.