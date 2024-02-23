The provincial government inaugurated two new two-classroom school buildings at Panacan Elementary School in Barangay Panacan 1 and Cacarigan Elementary School in Barangay Aramaywan, Narra, Palawan, on Wednesday.

These facilities, each spanning 157.5 square meters, were constructed with an investment of over ₱5.4 million from the Special Education Fund (SEF).

Designed to enhance the educational infrastructure, each building includes two classrooms and a comfort room. The Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) oversaw the completion of these projects within a 140-day timeframe.

Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates who personally attended the inauguration expressed his satisfaction with the project emphasizing the significant impact these new classrooms would have on the education of the youth.

“Alam ko laging kulang ang mga classroom sa mga paaralan dahil dumarami ang mga kabataan na kailangan na makapag-aral, kaya ako ay nagpapasalamat na napasama ako ngayong araw. Nagpapasalamat ako na mayroon tayong ganitong okasyon, pasisisinayaan ‘yong ating building upang sa pagdating ng mga araw, sa paglipas ng panahon ay lalong dumami ang mga kababayan natin ang makinabang dito at pagmulan ito ng marami pang kabutihan,” Governor Socrates said.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan, represented by Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Elsie Barrios, extended its gratitude to the Provincial Government for its continuous support in the education sector.

Barrios emphasized the importance of collaboration between DepEd and the Local Government to ensure a conducive learning environment and the well-being of Palawan’s young learners.

“Ang pakiusap ko lang as SDS, please take good care of these classroom buildings given to us by the DepEd and Local Government through our Governor, dahil po ang DepEd alone cannot do it to fill in the gap and needs. Kapag tayo lamang po sa DepEd, hindi po natin kaya ‘yon. Ang malakas at matibay na ugnayan ng DepEd at LGU with the help of our officials in the province will make sure that the future of the learners will be brighter than before,” she said.

The school administrators pledged to take good care of the new facilities, expressing their thanks for being prioritized by Governor Socrates’ administration.

“Lubha kaming nasisiyahan sa kaganapang ito na kami ay napagkalooban ng hindi lamang dalawang classroom kundi napakagandang classrooms. Alam po namin sa buong lalawigan ng Palawan ay napakaraming paaralan ang nangangailangan pa ng silid-aralan pero minabuti po ng PGP na sa atin po ibigay ang classroom building na ito,” said Panacan Elementary School Principal Jorge B. Malagday, Jr. stated.

Meanwhile, a 2-barrel box culvert was inaugurated on a bridge connecting Aramaywan to Purok Cacarigan, benefiting the Palaw’an indigenous community and Cacarigan Elementary School. The project, funded with over ₱2.9 million by the PEO, was also part of the inauguration event.