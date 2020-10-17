She said that there is a total of 31 former rebels set to receive assistance, however, only the 25 were able to arrive.

The provincial government has extended financial and livelihood assistance to 25 former rebels on Friday.

According to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña, the financial assistance they received was from the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the provincial government.

She said that there is a total of 31 former rebels set to receive assistance, however, only the 25 were able to arrive.

“Tumanggap ang bawat isang rebel returnee ng halagang P25,000 bilang livelihood assistance mula sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan. [31 sila lahat] mula sa iba’t-ibang mga munisipyo subalit dalawampu’t lima lamang sa mga ito ang nakarating kanina,” Ablaña said through through the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

Aside from the LSIP, they are also set to receive additional assistance from the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In April this year, 13 former rebels also received assistance, she said.

The assistance is in accordance with Provincial Ordinance No. 1540, Series of 2015 or the ordinance “establishing the implementing guidelines on the provision of assistance to rebel returnees”.

Vice Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Col. Bob Apostol, officer-in-charge of the 3rd Marine Brigade, and Lt. Gen. Erickson R. Gloria, commander the Western Command, led the awarding ceremony.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts