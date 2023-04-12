The Sangguniang Panlalawigan expressed its support for Dr. Elsie T. Barrios as the newly appointed Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) of the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan.

A release from the province said it was made through proposed Resolution No. 932-23 entitled “A Resolution Strongly Manifesting Support to the Leadership of Dr. Elsie T. Barrios being the Newly Appointed Schools Division Superintendent Schools Division Office of Palawan, Province of Palawan by Virtue of Unnumbered Memorandum Order Dated 20 March 2023 Issued by Undersecretary Gloria Jumamil-Mercado, Department of Education,” authored by board member Rafael V. Ortega, Jr. and all other board members during their recent regular session on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the resolution, the appointment of Dr. Barrios as SDS of DepEd Palawan will be of great help not only to the educational system of the province but also to all department employees, especially those from Palawan.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan said Dr. Barrios, a native of Roxas, in northern Palawan, completed her elementary and secondary education there. She has also held various high positions in the DepEd, which attests to her leadership and effective management skills.

“Whereas, this humble representation together with his colleagues in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, with great admiration to the leadership of Dr. Elsie T. Barrios, believes that her appointment being the new Schools Division Superintendent of SDO Palawan will create a harmonious and cooperative working atmosphere with the Provincial Government of Palawan for the benefit of Palaweños, in general,” read part of the resolution.

In light of this, board member Ryan D. Maminta suggested that Dr. Barrios be invited to appear before the board to discuss and present her education sector programs in the province, which was agreed upon by all board members.

“On the part of this representation, aside from strongly manifesting all support, I think it is a must that the newly appointed SDS appear before us to relay and manifest also her programs and going forward related to a hardiness of quality education in the Province of Palawan,” said Maminta.

Dr. Barrios previously served as superintendent of DepEd Marinduque from October 14, 2019, to April 2, 2023, before returning to the province to assume the highest position of DepEd Palawan, effective April 3, 2023.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan added that its support for Dr. Barrios’ appointment as SDS is a positive step towards improving the quality of education in Palawan, which has been a priority of the current administration.

On April 4, she paid a courtesy call to Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, along with other DepEd Palawan officials, including Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Rufino Foz. The courtesy call was also attended by board member Anton Alvarez and ex-officio board member and ABC Federation President Ferdinand Zaballa.

