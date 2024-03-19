The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office of the Palawan provincial government carried out four activities recently for persons with disabilities.

The Provincial Information Office said Tuesday that these endeavors align with Governor Dennis Socrates’s aim to prioritize and care for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the province, prompting continued efforts by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) for their welfare.

From March 11-15, 2014, the activities were conducted under the Persons with Disability Affairs Program at the A&A Plaza Hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

Included among these were the Training on the Development of Interpersonal Skills in the Workplace and in the Community, Training on Organizational Development cum Orientation on Disability Laws, as well as the First Quarter Joint Meeting of the Provincial Federations of Persons with Disability in Palawan and the First Quarter Meeting of Palawan League of PDAOs and PDAO Focal Persons.

Participants in these activities included Barangay and Municipal PWD Leaders, Municipal PDAOs and PDAO Focal Persons, Persons with Disability Workers, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officers, Sangguniang Bayan Committee Head on Social Services, Barangay Kagawad Chairperson of the Committee on Social Services, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars.

The objective of conducting these activities was to further enhance the knowledge of participants to make them more effective in fulfilling their duties, particularly for the welfare of persons with disabilities in the province.

Meanwhile, Pastor Solomon Rosario of Taw-Kabui for A Child, Inc., as well as National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) Regional Program Coordinators Atty. Walter JasonAlava and Randy Calseña, served as resource persons for the events. Executive Assistant IV Ma. Elizabeth Sabando also attended the activities as the representative of Governor Socrates.