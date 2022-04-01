The provincial government of Palawan has eased the protocols for all inbound local and foreign travelers, requiring just the presentation of vaccination cards for those who are fully immunized.

The new travel guidelines were issued through Executive Order No. 57, Series of 2022, signed by Governor Jose Alvarez on March 29.

Fully vaccinated travelers merely need to show their vaccination cards, while those who are unvaccinated must provide negative RT-PCR results obtained 72 hours before their scheduled departure dates.

Quarantine protocols for authorized persons outside residence (APOR) or AFP personnel will be subjected to reasonable restrictions as may be imposed by Western Command or other receiving units.

Unvaccinated returning residents, returning overseas workers and APORs or AFP personnel are required to undergo seven days home-based quarantine.

Government officials on state purposes will not be subjected to local government testing and quarantine measures if they produce valid identification, pass a symptom screening upon arrival, and closely adhere to minimal public health standards.

Under Section 5 of the EO, any person who presents falsified cards and other travel documents will be penalized.

“Considering the number of vaccinated individuals not only in the province of Palawan but throughout the whole country, and the need to restore the economy, it has become imperative to revisit the existing travel guidelines for intrazonal and interzonal travel in the province,” the EO stated.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the provincial information officer, said Thursday that easing travel rules will benefit Palawan’s economic revival.

Ease on travel requirements may be attributed to the increasing number of vaccinated individuals, he added.

“[Isa ito sa] paraan upang maibalik ang sigla ng turismo at pagpapalakas ng ating ekonomiya na inaasahang makakapagbigay ng pagkakakitaan ng ating mga kababayan. Isa pa sa naging dahilan ang dumaraming bilang ng mga bakunadong Palawenyo laban sa COVID-19 at bumababang bilang ng kaso sa Palawan,” Cojamco said.

He said the easing of travel requirements was implemented to attract tourists to visit Palawan.

Despite the loosened travel limitations, Cojamco stressed that the provincial government is carefully adhering to the rules established by the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF EID).

“Inaasahan natin na mas darami pang mga local at international tourists ang mahuhumaling na bumisita upang matunghayan ang ganda at yamang kultura ng ating probinsya,” Cojamco said.

“Tayo sa pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Palawan ay naninigurado na bagama’t mas pinadali ang travel protocols sa ating probinsya ay nasusunod pa rin ang mga health and safety precautions na ipinatutupad ng IATF,” he added.

He also said that the province will automatically adopt and implement forthcoming IATF issuances on interzonal and intrazonal concerns.