Isang kasunduan ang nilagdaan ni Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP), at Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), para sa drug rehabilitation program ng provincial government na SPS-CARES o Sugpuin iligal na droga: Palaweño’y aasenso, Susulong sa progreso-Community Aftercare & Reintegration Enhancement for Sustainability.

Ang paglagda ay nangyari kahapon, March 21, kung saan pumirma sina Gov. Socrates ng provincial government, Rev. Socrates Mesiona ng AVPP, at DOLE provincial director Philip Ruga.

Layunin ng kasunduan na magpapatibay sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga ahensya pagdating sa drug rehabilitation, treatment, at recovery sa pamamagitan ng mga training, at kabuhayan para mga persons who use drugs, o PWUDs, ayon kay provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

Ayon kay Socrates, ang SPS-CARES na sesentro sa rehabilitasyon at repormasyon ng mga PWUD base sa apela ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na magkaroon ng Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP).

“We owe these inspiring milestones reached by the program to all partners and stakeholders, especially the 12 local government units (LGUs) that did not hesitate to invest time, manpower, funding and other resources with us just so our loving embrace of care with discipline be vividly felt by every PWUD and made instrumental for their cross over to a new life,” pahayag niyo noong Marso 13 sa opisyal na paglulunsad ng SPS-CARES.

Ang SPS-CARES na dating tinatawag na CELP, o Community Enhancement and Livelihood Program ng pamahalaang panlalawigan, ay itinatag noon pang taong 2016.

