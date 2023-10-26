Thirty-eight units of HP Smart Tank 615 Wireless All-in-One printers were distributed by the provincial government, on October 23 in the town of Cuyo.

The printers were funded by the provincial government’s Special Education Fund (SEF) for the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan.

Cuyo Miller School Principal Ronald Pastrano accepted the printers on behalf of Cuyo’s educational institutions, alongside Public Schools District Supervisor Ariel Gaspay and other school heads from Cuyo.

The printers will benefit elementary and secondary schools, as well as various educational programs in the town.

Teachers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Provincial Government, emphasizing that the printers are a significant aid in producing necessary documents for students and submitting reports.

These printers are part of a total of 1,611 units funded by the SEF of the provincial government, which have been distributed to various municipalities in the northern and southern regions of the province.