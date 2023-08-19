The Palawan provincial government refuted claims that it is deliberately withholding the distribution of health emergency allowances for hospital employees under its management in response to their grievances.

Its response was after unidentified staff raised concerns regarding the delay of their health emergency allowances (HEAs) distribution at medical facilities located in Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, and El Nido.

“Pashoutout sa Capitol na hinohold ang HEA ng mga hospital sa province,” a hospital employee who requested anonymity texted Palawan News on Friday, August 16.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the provincial government information officer, said that the auditing of disbursement vouchers for HEA had been temporarily halted by their accounting office.

This suspension was attributed to the absence of a crucial document, namely, the quitclaims affidavit, which was expected to be completed by the hospital employees or healthcare workers (HCWs) and non-HCWs.

“The Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP) categorically denies the allegation that it is arbitrarily holding the release of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of its hospital employees,” Cojamco said. “The said affidavit is required under Section 1.c.3 of the memorandum of agreement between PGP and the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) Region IV-B.

Under the cited section, beneficiaries of HEA are expected to sign a quitclaim along with an undertaking. This states that if HCWs and non-HCWs receive HEA benefits more than once from one or more health facilities, they are obligated to reimburse the excess amount.

Health emergency allowances are financial provisions provided to individuals, often healthcare workers or employees in medical facilities, during times of health crises or emergencies. These allowances are intended to recognize the additional challenges and risks that workers in healthcare settings might face during such periods.

The Hospital Development and Management Program (HDMP), according to Cojamco, has been asked by the Provincial Accounting Office (PAO) to provide the required affidavits, but they have not yet fulfilled this submission request.