The provincial government of Palawan has already received its certificate of registration from the National Privacy Commission (NPC) in accordance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, indicating its compliance with the standards and regulations of the said agency.

According to Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene Vilches, who also serves as the data protection officer of the provincial government, there is a data sharing agreement through the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS), which is now under the supervision of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The primary users of this system are the local government units, which utilize it as a basis for government planning activities.

Vilches further stated that one of the requirements for compliance with the law is registration and undergoing training by focal persons to understand the law in implementing the system for the collection and dissemination of personal and private information.

The certificate reportedly only proves that the provincial government is compliant with the law.

Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012 aims to protect personal data in government and private sector information and communication systems.