The Livelihood Project Management Unit (LPMU) of the Palawan provincial government distributed “payao” to small-scale fisherfolk associations in the province.

According to Project-in-Charge Augustus Avillanosa, a payao is a fish aggregating device designed to attract pelagic fish such as tuna and galunggong.

This initiative aims to increase the catch of fishermen and help improve their economic status.

“Ang payao ay permamente o di permamenteng istruktura na ginagamit para makaakit ng isda sa laot. Ito ang nagsisilbing pangitlugan para maparami pa ang iba’t ibang uri ng isda sa isang lugar,” Avillanosa explained.

He emphasized the significant impact of payao, especially for small-scale fishermen, in avoiding long hours of fishing and reducing expenses on fuel for searching fishing grounds.

“Isang paraan ito upang maparami ang supply ng isda sa ating pamilihan at matulungan ding magkaroon ng dagdag na kita ang mga nagtitinda. Layunin din ng proyektong ito ang mapalaki ang kita at maiangat ang buhay ng mga mangingisda,” Avillanosa added.

A total of 138 members from various fisherfolk associations in the province benefited from this project, including the Bantulan Fisherfolks Association in Taytay, the Samahan ng Maliliit na Mangingisda ng Brgy. Teneguiban in El Nido, the Ipilan Fisherfolks Association, and the Calasaguen Fisherfolks Association in Brooke’s Point.

The distribution of payao took place in the last quarter of 2023, preceded by orientation conducted by LPMU.

The Payao Project initiated by LPMU in 2022 aligns with Governor Socrates’ commitment to providing livelihood assistance to the people of Palawan, especially to small-scale fishermen.