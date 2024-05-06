The safety of tourists in destinations across Palawan took center stage during the Tourist-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (iTOPCOP) Training held from April 29 to May 2.

The training, conducted at Camp Higinio Mendoza Sr. in Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, was in response to the directive of Governor Dennis Socrates to address the needs of the tourism sector by equipping police officers with sufficient knowledge to enhance the campaign for the protection of Palawan’s visitors.

“Safety in tourist destinations is a fundamental aspect that impacts the well-being of tourists, the reputation of the destination, economic viability, legal compliance, and visitor experience,” Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel Buñi told tourist police personnel from different Palawan towns.

She said this also aims to enhance police visibility in tourism destinations across the province.

The activity was spearheaded by the provincial government through the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) in partnership with the Puerto Princesa City Police Office and the Palawan Police Provincial Office.