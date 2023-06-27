Thirty indigenous peoples from various tribal groups, including Batak, Pala’wan, Molbog, Tagbanua Sentral, and Cuyunon, were invited to participate in the “Karunungan at Talakayan sa Baragatan para sa mga Katutubong Palaweño” organized by the provincial government of Palawan.

The event, held by Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO), in collaboration with the Provincial Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR), the Baragatan Executive Committee, and USAID Safe Water, focused on addressing the pressing issue of access to safe water for indigenous communities in Palawan.

With the aim of formulating effective policies and strategies, the participants engaged in discussions that shed light on the current water situation and the challenges faced by indigenous people in obtaining clean and safe drinking water.

The ultimate goal was to provide assistance and support to improve water infrastructure and services in indigenous communities through the provincial government.

Emphasizing the significance of clean water for the well-being and health of the indigenous population, the event underscored the necessity of expanding programs that ensure the provision of safe drinking water.

One notable program that was discussed during the event was the Water Infrastructure Program, which operates under the supervision of the PEEDO and specifically addresses the water-related issues identified by the indigenous communities.